Meet Bollywood’s first billionaire Ronnie Screwvala, who is richer than Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood celebrities are among the richest in the world. They make enough money to lead a luxurious life for ages to come. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and many more Bollywood celebrities often taken up space in the list of the richest people in the world. But there is someone who surpasses all these biggest names from B-town. He is also a part of the film industry and enjoys a massive net worth of Rs $1.55 billion.

In the latest list of Forbes, a filmmaker has made it to the billionaire spot. He is Bollywood’s first billionaire who has made massive money and surpassed the net worth of stalwarts like Aditya Chopra, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. He is not just a filmmaker but a successful entrepreneur too. We are talking about Ronnie Screwvala. It was in 1997 that he produced his first film. It was titled “Dil Ke Jharoke Main”. He then produced movies like “Fiza”, “Main”, “Meri Patni Aur Woh”, “Swades”, “Chup Chup Ke”, “Jodhaa Akbar” and many more. But before movies, he tried his hands at being an entrepreneur. Back in the 1970s, he established a toothbrush manufacturing company. In 1980s, he ventured into cable TV business and saw a lot of success. He is also the founder of UTV. It was TV production house that ventured into films. The production house that then sold to Disney. He then eventually began RSVP Movies, a production house in 2017 that produced some of the biggest hits. It has backed films like “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “Lust Stories” and more. In recent times, it produced “Sam Bahadur” and others. His entrepreneurial journey did not stop even after his films started making massive money. He is also the co-founder of largest Online Education companies called UpGrad.

Talking about his net worth, as per the Forbes list, it is $1.55 billion. When converted, it is roughly Rs 13,000 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is said to be 850 million. When converted, it is roughly Rs 71373 crore. As per Hurun Rich List, Bhushan Kumar is second in line after Ronnie Screwvala as he is also a billionaire. His net worth is reportedly around $1.2 billion. (Agencies)

Also Read: US TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dies at 25

Also Watch: