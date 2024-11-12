Sanjay Bangar’s Son Transitions to Anaya Bangar: A Look at Hormone Replacement Therapy

Sentinel Digital Desk
Anaya Bangar, formerly known as Aryan, the child of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has come out as a transwoman after undergoing hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery.
The 23-year-old cricketer has faced significant challenges as she tries to balance her passion for cricket with her identity as a transwoman, a journey filled with highs and lows.
Recently, Anaya shared a reel on Instagram, revealing the transformations and struggles she has experienced over the past eleven months of hormonal therapy. Her openness resonated with many.
In a separate post, Anaya opened up about how HRT has impacted her cricketing abilities, saying, “As a trans woman on HRT, my body changed drastically...the game I’ve loved for so long is slipping away from me.”
Anaya’s journey as a transwoman and an athlete is a testament to courage and resilience. Despite challenges, she continues to inspire others by sharing her experiences and embracing her true self.