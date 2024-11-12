Singers Taylor Swift, BTS’ Jimin win at MTV Europe Music Awards

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place in Manchester. Rita Ora hosted the gala, which saw singers like Taylor Swift, BTS’ Jimin, and Eminem taking home awards.

Taylor Swift swept awards for Best Artist, Best US Act, and Best Live Act. She also won Best Video for “Fortnight” with Post Malone, as per Deadline.

Sabrina Carpenter won Best Song for “Espresso.” The Best Pop award went to Ariana Grande.

Busta Rhymes was honored with the “Global Icon” award, while British pop duo Pet Shop Boys were bestowed the “Pop Pioneers” award.

BTS’ Jimin won the Best K-pop award, while K-pop group Le Sserafim won Best Push award.

Tyla clinched both the Best R&B and Best Afrobeats awards. Raye won Best UK and Ireland Act. Eminem won Best Hip-Hop, Liam Gallagher won Best Rock and Imagine Dragons took home the Best Alternative prize. (Agencies)

