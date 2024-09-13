SpaceX Makes History with First-Ever Private Spacewalk

Sentinel Digital Desk
In a major moment for space exploration, billionaire Jared Isaacman successfully led the world’s first private spacewalk on Thursday. This event is part of the Polaris Dawn mission, a groundbreaking step in commercial space travel.
The spacewalk happened about 700 kilometers above Earth. The mission is one of three flights in the Polaris program, and it has already set records by reaching the highest Earth orbit since the Apollo era.
Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 Payments, and Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX engineer, both performed the spacewalk. Isaacman led the mission as the commander, while Gillis was his fellow crew member.
The main goal of the spacewalk was to test SpaceX's new EVA suits. These suits are important for future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars. Isaacman tested the suit’s flexibility and comfort in space.
While conducting the spacewalk, the astronauts stayed tethered to the spacecraft using a special "Skywalker" handrail system. This kept them safe and secure while moving outside the spacecraft.
The successful spacewalk is a big milestone for SpaceX. With new spacesuit technology tested, SpaceX is one step closer to enabling human missions beyond low Earth orbit, aiming for the Moon and Mars.