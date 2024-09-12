Tesla CEO Elon Musk Faces Backlash for 'Creepy' Comment on Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris in 2024 Election

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an unscrupulous move took a “cheap” shot at pop star Taylor Swift for endorsing Kamala Harris after the US vice president’s fierce debate with her Republican rival Donald Trump.

Swift in a post on her official Instagram account said that she would be voting for Harris in the US presidential elections that are set to take place in November this year.

The tech billionaire, in a low blow, took to his social media platform X and said, “Fine Taylor... you win... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life”. Musk’s post was an apparent dig at Swift signing off her social media post, where she backed Harris, as ‘Childless Cat Lady’.

It is pertinent to note that “Childless Cat Lady” is a term used by Trump’s running mate JD Vance to mock women without children.

The remarks by Musk quickly ignited sharp criticism on social media where netizens called the tech billionaire “creepy man”. “You are such a f**king creep,” said one user.

“This sh*t is creepy man,” posted another. “Am I reading this right that you are offering to have a child with Taylor Swift,” quipped the third.

Swift, on Tuesday (Sep 10), supporting Harris said, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Swift revealed that after an artificial intelligence of her ‘falsely endorsing’ Trump’s presidential run was posted on social media, she decided to side with Harris.

“It really conjured up my fears around Al, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Earlier, Trump hinted at the possibility of offering Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a prominent position in his administration if he secures a second term in the White House.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Trump said he was interested in bringing Musk into his team, either in a Cabinet role or as an advisor.

“I would tap Musk for such a position if he would do it,” Trump told Reuters after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania.

Responding to Trump’s offer, Musk said, “I am willing to serve”. Musk’s shift in political allegiances is being linked to Trump’s stance on electric vehicle incentives which could impact Tesla’s business. The former president suggested he might eliminate the $7,500 tax credit available for certain new electric vehicles. “Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing.” (Agencies)

