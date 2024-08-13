SRK Graces Locarno with Style, Wins Pardo alla Carriera Award

Sentinel Digital Desk
Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award from Locarno Tourism at the Locarno Film Festival held in Piazza Grande square, recognizing his significant contributions to cinema.
At 58, he became the first Indian to receive this esteemed accolade.
In his acceptance speech, Shah Rukh expressed gratitude to the audience and the festival’s artistic director, Giona A. Nazzaro, for their warm reception.
The actor looked dashing in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a black suit paired with a matching shirt.
While lifting the trophy, SRK humorously admitted that he struggled to pronounce the name of the award.
According to the Locarno Film Festival, the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award honors individuals whose artistic achievements have redefined cinema.