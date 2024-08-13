Miley Cyrus Honored as Youngest-Ever Disney Legend at D23 Expo

At the D23 Expo held in Anaheim, Miley Cyrus was celebrated as the youngest-ever Disney Legend, a prestigious accolade reserved for individuals who have made a profound impact on the Disney legacy.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Cyrus’s illustrious career, which began with her role as Hannah Montana, according to Variety.

The ceremony featured a memorable introduction by Lainey Wilson, who performed a vibrant rendition of the ‘Hannah Montana’ hit, ‘The Best of Both Worlds.’

Following the performance, Wilson lauded the 31-year-old Cyrus for her bravery and authenticity, stating, “Miley, I want to thank you for never being afraid to step outside the box, always staying true to yourself, and most importantly, always kicking butt,” Variety reported.

During her acceptance speech, Cyrus spoke candidly about the fears and challenges that come with success.

“I’m gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret. I’m the one that tells you what you’re not supposed to know. And what I want to say, is that legends get scared, too. I’m scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try,” she said, as per Variety.

Reflecting on her Disney journey, Cyrus humorously recalled the company’s decision to hire her back in 2005 as part of its efforts to rejuvenate the brand. “In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild the company. That’s why they hired Bob Iger, and me,” she joked. She expressed her pride in her role as Hannah Montana, dedicating the award to the character and her devoted fans. “This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life,’” she added, referencing the iconic song from the series, as per Variety. (ANI)

