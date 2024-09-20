Supreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked, Cryptocurrency Videos Streamed

Sentinel Digital Desk
On Friday, the official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court was hacked, causing a major security concern. Instead of live court proceedings, the channel displayed videos promoting XRP, a cryptocurrency.
The channel showed a video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION." The video was blank, raising alarms about the security breach.
The Supreme Court administration has launched an investigation into the hack. According to sources from Bar and Bench, the channel's link has been disabled for safety.
This is the first time the Supreme Court's YouTube has been hacked since live streaming of constitutional bench hearings started in 2018. Recent cases, like the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, were streamed live.
Ripple, the company behind XRP, previously sued YouTube in 2020 for failing to prevent hackers from impersonating its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse. The cryptocurrency is often targeted due to its global financial use.