Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to additional sex abuse charges

Harvey Weinstein has no way out of this mess it seems as he gets indicted on new sexual assault charges. The disgraced producer however denied any participation and said he was not guilty to these crimes. He was indicted on the same charges last week in New York.

Harvey couldn’t attend the court hearing as he had to undergo emergency heart surgery after complaining of chest pains. Meanwhile, the new charges pertain to an incident that took place in 2006. While the charges remain sealed, it is being reported that Harvey allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a lower Manhattan hotel on one occasion between April 29, 2006, and May 6, 2006. The court documents reveal that the survivor came forward with her complaint. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The prosecution remarked, “Our firm represents Jane Doe, whose grand jury testimony formed the basis of the new indictment against Harvey Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein is charged with one count of criminal sexual act in the First Degree. Ms. Doe has not shared this story publicly before, nor does she want to be identified at this time. She will be fully prepared to speak her truth at trial to hold Mr. Weinstein accountable before a jury of his peers. We would like to thank the media in advance for respecting Ms. Doe’s privacy while she prepares for her testimony.”

Harvey pleaded not guilty as he appeared in court for the first time since the heart surgery last week. He was wheeled in by courthouse security guards in a wheelchair.

Harvey’s lawyers said, “Why are they indicting him on new charges? Maybe their current case fell apart. They had an individual, then they went out to seek the crime.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma along with his cast visits Attari-Wagah border

Also Watch: