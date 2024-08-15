The Journey of the Indian Flag: A Symbol of Freedom

Sentinel Digital Desk
The first unofficial Indian flag, hoisted in 1906, featured three horizontal stripes of green, yellow, and red, symbolizing the unity of various communities in India.
In 1907, the Berlin Committee, formed by Indian revolutionaries in Germany, introduced a flag known as the Berlin Committee Flag. It was similar to the Calcutta Flag but had different symbolism, emphasizing India's struggle for independence on an international platform.
During the Home Rule Movement, a new flag was introduced with five red and four green horizontal stripes, with a Union Jack at the top left and a white crescent and star on the top right.
Mahatma Gandhi proposed the first tricolor flag in 1921, featuring red, green, and white stripes symbolizing India's major communities, with a spinning wheel in the center representing self-reliance.
In 1931, the Indian National Congress adopted the tricolor with saffron, white, and green stripes and the spinning wheel in the center. This flag became the precursor to the modern Indian flag.
After independence, the current national flag was adopted on July 22, 1947. The spinning wheel was replaced with the Ashoka Chakra, symbolizing law and dharma, with 24 spokes representing 24 hours of the day.