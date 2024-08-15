Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ trailer out now

Finally, the trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ is out now. The actor-tuned politician shared the intriguing trailer of the political drama on her social media handle.

‘Emergency’, a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the period when emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi The trailer shows young Indira’s bond with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her lengthy career. It also gives glimpses into the various issues that the film touches including the Emergency period, the Shimla Agreement, the rise of the Khalistan movement, and JP Andolan, among others. “INDIA is INDIRA & INDIRA is INDIA!!! The Most Powerful Woman In The History of the country, The Darkest Chapter She Wrote in its History!

Witness ambition collide with tyranny. #EmergencyTrailer Out Now! #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September,” Kangana wrote in the caption. (ANI)

