The World's Most Valuable Fast Food Brands in 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Brand Value: ₹15,84,772 crores
McDonald’s continues to lead the fast-food market globally with its extensive menu and rapid global expansion.
Brand Value: ₹5,10,601 crores
Known for its premium coffee and widespread store network, Starbucks remains a top player despite challenges in various markets.
Brand Value: ₹1,82,924 crores
KFC, famous for its secret recipe chicken, remains a favorite globally, especially in emerging markets.
Brand Value: ₹1,10,543 crores
Chipotle has grown rapidly thanks to its commitment to fresh ingredients and customizable menus.
Brand Value: ₹90,874 crores
Despite some store closures, Subway remains a global powerhouse, thanks to its customizable sandwiches and health-conscious menu options.
Brand Value: ₹87,975 crores
Domino’s strong delivery network and innovative menu keep it competitive in the fast-food pizza segment.
Brand Value: ₹72,785 crores
Known for its pan pizzas, Pizza Hut continues to be a global favorite, especially in the dine-in category.
Brand Value: ₹59,403 crores
Taco Bell’s unique Mexican-inspired menu has helped it maintain a strong presence, especially among younger demographics.
Brand Value: ₹63,472 crores
Burger King’s innovative marketing and menu offerings, including plant-based options, have kept it in the top 10.
Brand Value: ₹59,167 crores
Known for its customer service and high-quality chicken sandwiches, Chick-Fil-A continues to expand despite its limited international presence.