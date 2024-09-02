The World's Most Valuable Fast Food Brands in 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

1. McDonald’s

Brand Value: ₹15,84,772 crores

McDonald’s continues to lead the fast-food market globally with its extensive menu and rapid global expansion.

2. Starbucks

Brand Value: ₹5,10,601 crores

Known for its premium coffee and widespread store network, Starbucks remains a top player despite challenges in various markets.

3. KFC

Brand Value: ₹1,82,924 crores

KFC, famous for its secret recipe chicken, remains a favorite globally, especially in emerging markets.

4. Chipotle

Brand Value: ₹1,10,543 crores

Chipotle has grown rapidly thanks to its commitment to fresh ingredients and customizable menus.

5. Subway

Brand Value: ₹90,874 crores

Despite some store closures, Subway remains a global powerhouse, thanks to its customizable sandwiches and health-conscious menu options.

6. Domino’s Pizza

Brand Value: ₹87,975 crores

Domino’s strong delivery network and innovative menu keep it competitive in the fast-food pizza segment.

7. Pizza Hut

Brand Value: ₹72,785 crores

Known for its pan pizzas, Pizza Hut continues to be a global favorite, especially in the dine-in category.

8. Taco Bell

Brand Value: ₹59,403 crores

Taco Bell’s unique Mexican-inspired menu has helped it maintain a strong presence, especially among younger demographics.

9. Burger King

Brand Value: ₹63,472 crores

Burger King’s innovative marketing and menu offerings, including plant-based options, have kept it in the top 10.

10. Chick-Fil-A

Brand Value: ₹59,167 crores

Known for its customer service and high-quality chicken sandwiches, Chick-Fil-A continues to expand despite its limited international presence.