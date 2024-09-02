‘Spirited Away’ director Hayao Miyazaki honoured with Ramon Magsaysay Award

Manila: Film director and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, has been honoured with this year's prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, often referred to as Asia's Nobel Prize.

The global announcement of the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees was announced on Saturday. Miyazaki, one of the co-founders of Studio Ghibli and the director behind critically acclaimed movies like ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, ‘Spirited Away’, ‘Princess Mononoke’, ‘Howl's Moving Castle’, ‘Ponyo’ and ‘The Boy and the Heron’, created numerous animated films addressing challenging topics such as environmental conservation and harmony, and made them accessible to young audiences, The Japan Times reported.

The 2024 recipients, including three individuals and one group, were also chosen by the Manila-based Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation.

The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November, The Japan Times reported. Studio Ghibli shared the news on X handle.

The post read, ‘Hayao Miyazaki wins the Ramon Magsaysay Award, known as the “Nobel Prize of Asia.”

The post also stated, “The foundation praised him, stating,” He has used art to help children understand complex issues, such as environmental protection and the promotion of peace. He has created many of the most memorable and beloved films in the world. “The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November.”

The prize is presented to individuals and organizations that have significantly impacted Asia. It was created as a tribute to the former President of the Philippines, Ramon Magsaysay, renowned for his integrity, as per The Japan Times. (ANI)

