Top 10 News Of The Day - 01/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
DCs’ meet prescribes humane and citizen-centric approach
The two-day-long conference with the DCs (district commissioners) of the state yielded a slew of decisions for the development of the state. The first decision spells out that the departments and district administrations should continue to adopt a humane and citizen-centric approach.
Six lakh more migrant labourers to get ration cards
The state cabinet held today with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the chair took a slew of decisions, including ration cards to migrant labourers, enhancement of the estimated cost of the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge over the Brahmaputra, creation of the post of secretaries in Sixth Schedule areas, etc.
Assam Disasters: 880 Casualties since 2019
The fury of floods in Assam can be attributed to the fact that the state has witnessed as many as 880 casualties in disasters, mainly floods, since 2019. This statistic came to light today when Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai replied to an unstarred question from TMC MP Sushmita Dev.
ASDMA signs MoU to build Intelligent Data Solution for DRR
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and Civic Data Lab (CDL) at the Chief Secretary’s conference hall in Janata Bhawan, Dispur, to amplify its data-driven efforts for mitigating and adapting to the ever increasing extreme weather events in the state, like floods, stated a press release.
Schools asked to observe ‘Shiksha Saptah’
The Department of School Education asked the schools to observe “Shiksha Saptah” as a celebration of the eve of the 4th anniversary of the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020, from August 5, 2024, to August 11, 2024, to reflect on the transformative reforms introduced by NEP, 2020. The Department of School Education has issued an order regarding the observation of Shiksha Saptah.
Samagra Shiksha, Assam rescheduled Gunotsav, 2025
Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) rescheduled the Gunotsav, 2025. Earlier, the Gunotsav, 2025 was scheduled to be held from January 6, 2025, to February 9, 2025. Now, it is rescheduled to be held from January 6, 2025, to February 7, 2025.
Mortal remains of Adivasi students' leader leader cremated
The mortal remains of the popular Adivasi students' leader Binod Dhan of Lakhimpur district was cremated in a mournful atmosphere on Wednesday. The body of the student leader, who inspired students and youths to work uniquely in the educational and cultural fields, was brought to the AASAA (All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam) memorial ground at Junubasti from his residence of Rangajan.
Random checking of green tea leaves demanded
The Upper Assam Small Tea Planters Association (UASTPA) has demanded random checking and testing of green tea leaves being transported unlawfully from Arunachal Pradesh and that purportedly claimed to be procured from small tea growers of Tinsukia district and sold to the Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) and company gardens in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh district by agents.
Manipur Assembly session begins, 10 tribal MLAs once again skip house
The 13-day-long Manipur Assembly session began on Wednesday while ten tribal MLAs, who have been demanding a separate administration or a Union Territory for the tribals in the state, once again skipping the proceedings. The current session, which would continue till August 12, is the third session of the Assembly since the ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year.
Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Manipur Governor
Lakshman Prasad Acharya was on July 31 sworn in as the Governor of Manipur. Mr. Acharya was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Siddharth Mridul during a function at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. Talking to reporters after taking oath, he urged people “to come forward with open minds and cooperate with each other to ensure peace and prosperity for Manipur”.