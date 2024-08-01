Top 10 News Of The Day - 01/08/2024

NORTHEAST NEWS

Manipur Assembly session begins, 10 tribal MLAs once again skip house

The 13-day-long Manipur Assembly session began on Wednesday while ten tribal MLAs, who have been demanding a separate administration or a Union Territory for the tribals in the state, once again skipping the proceedings. The current session, which would continue till August 12, is the third session of the Assembly since the ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year.