Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled yet again for his statements about Alia

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who is currently busy shooting Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayan” left the entire social media divided with his latest podcast with Nikhil Kamath. Ranbir’s statements, revelations and confessions about his life grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Ranbir spoke about the first time he met Alia and also talked about her soft nature.

During the podcast, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the time he met Alia and said that he was 20 and she was 9. He also said that Alia has changed post their marriage as he revealed that she used to speak in a very loud tone. Ranbir said that his father’s tone, growing up, always rattled him and Alia made efforts to change it. He said that it is not easy when one has lived 30 years of their life speaking in a certain way. Ranbir said that Alia is someone who instinctively reacts when Raha falls down. He said that reaction of Alia’s throws him off.

Ranbir continued saying that Alia makes certain things to put him at ease and he said that he hoped he could say there’s something he did for her to put her at ease, but he has not done it yet. He said that Alia was somebody he met over the years, and knew this person was special. He even said that he has immense respect for her as an actor, as an artist, as a person, as a daughter, as a sister. Ranbir said that Alia makes him smile and he loves going home to her, on a holiday with her and coming back with her also. Well, the statement of Ranbir did not go down well with the netizens and they called Ranbir ‘toxic nature’.

Within no time, Ranbir’s video went viral on social media and netizens filled the comments section with reactions. One user wrote, “Theirs is a corporate set up marriage. And it is very unfortunate and spell bound marriage resulting in sudden deaths in family.” Second wrote, ‘Did he say he loves her ? as a friend???? Is this Ae dil hai mushkil in real life?’ Another wrote, ‘Did he really just say he has respect towards her like a daughter and sister after saying they met when she was 9 and he was 20.... It sounded soooo wrong.’

Ranbir and Alia started dating and soon decided to live together. In 2018, they decided to do “Brahmastra” together. Ranbir’s romance with Alia started on a plane ride to Tel Aviv and their romance grew stronger during the pandemic. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022 and they welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. (Agencies)

Also Read: Drag Artist Barbara Butch Files Lawsuit Over Death Threats and Cyberbullying Following Paris Olympics Performance

Also Watch: