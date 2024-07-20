Top 10 News Of The Day - 20/07/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
1. Assam will be a Muslim majority state by 2041: CM
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Assam will turn into a Muslim-majority state by 2041 if the growth of the Muslim population keeps the current pace.
2. Lucknow Imam: No Muslim organization favors child marriage
Following the Assam government's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules of 1935 through the Assam Repealing Bill 2024, Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said on Friday that no Muslim organization promotes child marriage.
1. Teachers demand formation of 8th Pay Commission before Autumn Session
The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM), a conglomerate of 12 organizations of teachers , has raised a slew of demands, including the formation of the Eighth Pay Commission before the Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly and the announcement of an interim allowance until the implementation of the new pay bands.
2. Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards to be given away
The 2nd edition of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards will be organized at the Assam Police Institute, Ulubari, at 5 p.m. on July 21.
1. Hill tribe status to Bodo people of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts demanded
The 11th foundation day of the United Boro People's Organization (UBPO), one of the signatory organizations of the Third Boro Peace Accord, was celebrated on Thursday at the auditorium of the State Institue of Rural Development, located at Amoni in Nagaon district.
2. Sonowal sworn in as ex-officio member of Digboi & Makum Municipalities
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Member of Parliament for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal, was sworn in as ex-officio members of Digboi and Makum municipalities.
3. IPF strongly condemns killing of three Hmar youths
The Indigenous People's Forum (IPF) condemns, in the strongest terms, the inhuman act meted out upon the three Hmar youths - Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar, and Joshu Lalringsang of the IPF Community on July 17.
1. Three important goverment bills introduced in Arunachal Assembly
Three important government bills were introduced on the first day of the Budget session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which began on Friday. CM Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill. Law, Legislative and Justice Minister Kento Jini introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill and Land Management Minister Balo Raja introduced the Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation Bill in its amended form.
2. Meghalaya government working to ensure safety of students
Amidst the ongoing protests in Bangladesh, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the Meghalaya government is working closely with the Bangladesh High Commission and Indian High Commission to ensure the safety of students.
3. Congress does not want Manipur-like situation in Tripura: Gaurav Gogoi
Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said that his party does not want ethnic violence similar to Manipur to erupt in Tripura and it wants equal justice for everyone and each community.