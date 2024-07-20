Shahid Kapoor’s Action Thriller Deva Delayed, New Release Date to be Announced

Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller Deva has been delayed. On Friday, the actor shared a big update with his fans. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 11.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared that the movie will hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day. Along with the news, the Farzi actress teased his fans with a new poster featuring him in the thrilling cop avatar.

In the picture, the actor dons a white shirt, denim, sunglasses, and a bulletproof jacket with police written on it. With intense expressions, he’s ready with a gun in his hand, apparently hinting that the audience will witness a lot of thrills in the movie.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, he wrote, ‘’Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE’S DAY. DEVA, releasing in theatres on 14th Feb 2025!’’

In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

Apart from Shahid, the movie stars actress Pooja Hegde. She’s playing the role of a journalist. The action-packed drama is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” with Kriti Sanon. Released in February 2024, the film performed well in the theatres. (Agencies)

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic brutally trolled following news of separation from Hardik Pandya

Also Watch: