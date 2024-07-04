Top 10 Richest Actors in the World

Tyler Perry:American personality of the entertainment industry, who has numerous identities as an actor, writer, producer and director. Age- 54 yrs. Net worth $1 Billion.
Jerry Seinfeld:Popular American actor, comedian and producer who gained reputation through the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,”. Age – 69 years old. Net Worth: $950 Million
Dwayne Johnson,: an American actor and ex-wrestler famous for “Jumanji, “Fast and Furious” and “Moana.” Age – 51 years old. Net worth $800 Million.
Shah Rukh Khan: Distinguished Indian Actor known as SRK, King Khan, Baadshah of Bollywood. Also positioned the fourth on the list of the wealthiest actors in the world in the year 2023. Age – 58 years old. Net worth $730 million.
Tom Cruise: he is among the highest-paid actors worldwide. Age- 61 years old. Net worth $600 million.
Robert De Niro: American actor, producer, and director. Oscar winning actor, net worth of about $ 500 million.
George Clooney:An American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. Net worth is about $500 million.
Arnold Schwarzenegger: he is an Austrian-American actor, businessman, and former professional bodybuilder. Net worth of about $450 million.
Jackie Chan:A Hong Kong actor and filmmaker. Known for his roles in the movies like Rush Hour," and "Kung Fu Panda”. His net worth of $520 million.
Kevin Hart: he is an American comedian, actor, and producer. His net worth is about $450 million.