Top 5 Global Leaders On X Platform In Terms Of Followers
Sentinel Digital Desk
Barack Obama (131.7M)
Barack Hussein Obama II leads the list, with 131.7 million followers. He is an American politician who served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.
Narendra Modi (100M)
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has a big following of 100 million on X. Modi's social media strategy has helped him communicate directly with citizens, utilizing X to announce policies, engage in public discourse, and highlight India's achievements on a worldwide scale
Donald Trump (87.5M)
Former US President Donald Trump's X presence was renowned for its direct and frequently provocative tone, with 87.4 million followers before his account was banned. Trump used X to announce policy decisions, challenge opponents, and rally his supporters, influencing public conversation.
Joe Biden (38.1M)
Current US President Joe Biden has a large Twitter following of 38.1 million people. Biden's tweets focus on national policy updates, administration goals, and words of togetherness.
Amit Shah (35.2M)
Amit Shah, Home Minister of India, has 35.2 million followers on X. Shah, known for his strategic political acumen, uses X to promote government policies, handle security concerns, and engage the public on topics ranging from national security to social welfare.