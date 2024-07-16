Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s piano malfunctions during Milan Eras tour

Pop icon Taylor Swift, who recently performed her second Eras Tour show in Milan, experienced a minor glitch with her piano. The singer-songwriter treated her fans to two surprise mashups during the secret song segment of the concert, reports ‘People’ magazine. The mishap occurred after she performed a guitar mashup of the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) vault track ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ and ‘Red’ from Red (TV). Things took an unexpected turn when she moved to the piano.

According to ‘People’, the 14-time Grammy winner began a mashup of Reputation’s ‘Getaway Car’ and ‘Out of the Woods’, but could barely get past the opening lines when her piano, painted with colourful flowers, malfunctioned.

“We have finally broken this thing,” Swift told the crowd as she peeked beneath the piano’s lid, as seen in a fan video shared on TikTok.

A crew member can also be seen trying to fix the instrument. Another fan’s video on X shows the moment after the piano was fixed. Swift closed the lid and said, “Oh, I did it.”

Swift has played ‘Getaway Car’ three other times on the Eras Tour, most memorably performing it with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff in East Rutherford, N.J.

Before her Milan tour stop, Swift performed two shows in Switzerland, her first time in the “stunningly beautiful” country, as she called it on Instagram.

She also treated the crowd to her favourite songs to celebrate the 113th concert on the Eras Tour during the secret songs segment.

The singer kicked off the set with the evermore track ‘Right Where You Left Me’ and the 1989 song ‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’. (IANS)

