Top 5 Highest Grossing Mobile Games Globally in 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Honor of Kings is the game at the top of the list. Honor of Kings is a multiplayer online battle arena developed by TiMi Studio Group and released by Level Infinite for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. Arena of Valor, formerly known as Strike of Kings, is a global adaption of Honor of Kings.
LightSpeed & Quantum Studio and PUBG Studios collaborated to develop PUBG Mobile, a free-to-play battle royale game. It's a mobile gaming version of PUBG: Battlegrounds.
Monster Strike is a mobile Japanese role-playing physics game that combines puzzle, strategy, and cooperative multiplayer. Mixi developed it for both iOS and Android.
The 2012 free-to-play mobile strategy game Clash of Clans was created and released by Supercell, a Finnish game company.
Pokémon Go is a 2016 virtual reality smartphone game in the Pokémon franchise that was developed and produced by Niantic in conjunction with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android.