Top 5 Highest Grossing Mobile Games Globally in 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

1. Honor of Kings (Arena of Valor)

Honor of Kings is the game at the top of the list. Honor of Kings is a multiplayer online battle arena developed by TiMi Studio Group and released by Level Infinite for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. Arena of Valor, formerly known as Strike of Kings, is a global adaption of Honor of Kings.

2. PUBG Mobile

LightSpeed & Quantum Studio and PUBG Studios collaborated to develop PUBG Mobile, a free-to-play battle royale game. It's a mobile gaming version of PUBG: Battlegrounds. 

3. Monster Strike

Monster Strike is a mobile Japanese role-playing physics game that combines puzzle, strategy, and cooperative multiplayer. Mixi developed it for both iOS and Android.

4. Clash of Clans

The 2012 free-to-play mobile strategy game Clash of Clans was created and released by Supercell, a Finnish game company.

5. Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go is a 2016 virtual reality smartphone game in the Pokémon franchise that was developed and produced by Niantic in conjunction with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for iOS and Android.