Tabu makes a striking appearance in 'Dune: Prophecy' teaser

Max dropped a new Dune: Propechy teaser. The one-minute, ten-second teaser is titled 'Control'. The teaser conveys the message that the sisterhood must unite and make sacrifices to continue pursuing their purpose. However, as their influence grows, so do their enemies. So the challenges are never-ending. In the teaser, we also see Tabu making a small appearance. This is the first time the actress has made her first international appearance in a web series.

In the series, Tabu plays Sister Francesca, who plays a key role in affecting the Emperor and his power in the capital. The actress is dressed in all black attire and has an intense expression on her face. Fans of the actresses are excited to see Drishyam star in the powerful teaser. The teaser synopsis reads, "True power begins with control.

Along with Tabu, Dune: Prophecy also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalm Brune-Franklin, Mark Strong, and others. The Max series' story unfolds 10,000 years prior to the events depicted in the Dune movie, which draws inspiration from Paul Atreides. In the movie, we see Bene Gesserit have a lot of power. The series will show how they became so influential and prominent. Dune: Prophecy is all set to release on the streaming platform in November 2024.

As soon as Indian fans spotted Tabu in the teaser, they couldn't keep calm. On X (formerly Twitter), one person wrote, "TABU IN DUNE PROPHECY, THAT'S IT, THAT'S THE TWEET!!" Another fan posted, "#DuneProphecy reveals another look at the upcoming series and features a closer look at the fabulous #Tabu’s character! So excited to see desi representation in the #Dune universe! No doubt Tabu will be exceptional!"

Meanwhile, apart from "Dune: Prophecy", Tabu has a new theatrical release on the way. The actress will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the romantic thriller "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha". Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar and will hit theatres on August 2. AMKDT marks Tabu's second release in 2024. The actress entertained the audience with her fantastic performance in "Crew". The movie was released in March and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. (Agencies)

