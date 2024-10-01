Top 6 Richest YouTubers in India: Meet the Wealthiest Creators

Sentinel Digital Desk

1. Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) - ₹360 Crore

Gaurav Chaudhary, known as Technical Guruji, is a prominent Indian YouTuber who specializes in technology-related content in Hindi. 

2. Bhuvan Bam - ₹122 Crore

Bhuvan Bam is a celebrated Indian YouTuber and musician best known for his channel BB Ki Vines.

3. Amit Bhadana - ₹58 Crore

Amit Bhadana is one of India's most popular YouTubers, known for his comedic sketches and relatable content.

4. Sandeep Maheshwari - ₹41 Crore

Sandeep Maheshwari is a motivational speaker and entrepreneur who runs one of India's most popular self-help channels on YouTube. 

5. Ajey Nagar - ₹41 Crore

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, is a leading Indian YouTuber renowned for his comedic roasts and gaming content. 

6. Ashish Chanchlani - ₹41 Crore

Ashish Chanchlani is a prominent Indian comedian and actor known for his entertaining sketches on YouTube.

