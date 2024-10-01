Kajol, Kriti Sanon suspense thriller ‘Do Patti’ gets release date

The much-awaited thriller-drama ‘Do Patti’, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has finally received a release date.

Netflix revealed that the murder mystery, directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, will be available for streaming from October 25.

The makers announced the release date with a 1-minute 32-second video giving viewers a glimpse of the suspense thriller.

Netflix, on Monday, took to its X account to share the film’s much-awaited teaser with a caption, “Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix. (The game will now start, but this story has two sides. “Do Patti” releases on 25 October.)”

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also marks the big-screen debut of Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol’s second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

“Do Patti” is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

Kajol’s other projects include the action thriller Maharani - Queen of Queens, where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’. (ANI)

