Top 7 Footballers With The Most Free-Kick Goals In History

Sentinel Digital Desk

Juninho Pernambucano – 77 Free-Kick Goals

The Brazilian maestro tops the list with an incredible 77 free-kick goals. His unique ability to strike the ball with precision and power made him a nightmare for goalkeepers.

Pelé – 70 Free-Kick Goals

The king of football, Pelé, isn't just famous for his 1,000+ career goals but also for his set-piece brilliance. 

Ronaldinho & Victor Legrotaglie – 66 Free-Kick Goals

Ronaldinho, the Brazilian magician, and Victor Legrotaglie, an Argentine legend, both share the third spot with 66 goals each.

David Beckham & Lionel Messi – 65 Free-Kick Goals

David Beckham and Lionel Messi, two icons of different eras, both scored 65 free-kick goals. 

Cristiano Ronaldo – 64 Free-Kick Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is not just known for his aerial prowess and speed but also his free-kick ability. 