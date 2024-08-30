Top 7 Footballers With The Most Free-Kick Goals In History

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Brazilian maestro tops the list with an incredible 77 free-kick goals. His unique ability to strike the ball with precision and power made him a nightmare for goalkeepers.
The king of football, Pelé, isn't just famous for his 1,000+ career goals but also for his set-piece brilliance.
Ronaldinho, the Brazilian magician, and Victor Legrotaglie, an Argentine legend, both share the third spot with 66 goals each.
David Beckham and Lionel Messi, two icons of different eras, both scored 65 free-kick goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo is not just known for his aerial prowess and speed but also his free-kick ability.