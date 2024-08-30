Nicole Kidman calls her new film ‘Babygirl’ too erotic

Nicole Kidman may have filmed explicit scenes in many of her films in the past but she admits her new erotic thriller “Babygirl” is nothing like what she has done before. In a new interview, Nicole said that she has made several films ‘that are pretty exposing, but not like this.’

Nicole said, “It left me ragged. At some point I was like, I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it. Halina would hold me and I would hold her, because it was just very confronting to me. It’s like, Golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world. That’s a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world.”

She added, “I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being. I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?”

In the film, Nicole plays a successful businesswoman who leads a comfortable personal life with her husband Antonio Banderas. Trouble arrives when a new intern (Harris Dickinson) joins her company and she starts an affair with him. “Babygirl” is all set to have its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. The film is directed by Halina Reijn and will be released in theatres on December 25. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘It’s very shameful’: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on rise in cases of crimes against women

Also Watch: