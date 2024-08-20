Understanding Digital Dementia: The Cognitive Decline Linked to Excessive Screen Time

Sentinel Digital Desk
In today’s digital age, the term "digital dementia" has gained prominence, describing the cognitive decline that can result from excessive use of digital devices.
What is Digital Dementia?
A term describing cognitive decline caused by excessive use of digital devices. Symptoms are similar to dementia, such as memory loss and difficulty concentrating.
Originating from research in South Korea, this phenomenon is linked to overexposure to screens, which can lead to symptoms similar to those seen in patients with dementia, including memory loss, difficulty concentrating, and cognitive impairment.
How Does It Affect the Brain?
Prolonged screen exposure reduces the brain’s reliance on memory and concentration. Over time, these cognitive functions can weaken, leading to a decline in mental sharpness.
A 2022 study found that prolonged passive activities like TV watching, despite high physical activity levels, significantly increase dementia risk.
Who is at Risk?
Children and adolescents are most at risk due to their developing brains. Adults are also susceptible, especially with increasing screen dependence in daily life.
According to a 2023 review, excessive screen use in children and teens impairs executive functioning and working memory, raises the risk of dementia, and induces physical brain abnormalities.
Experts suggest regular screen breaks, physical activity, and cognitive exercises to combat digital dementia, emphasizing the importance of understanding and addressing this issue in the digital era.