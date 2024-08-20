Singer-songwriter Kesha posts daring nude pictures on Instagram

Singer-songwriter Kesha posed naked for her IG handle, revealing that she is bored of wearing clothes. One of the viral photos shows the 37-year-old enjoying her salad at the dining table and flaunting her many tattoos. Another picture shows Kesha flaunting her smile, draped in a bedsheet.

“But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes,” read the caption. Her fans showered love on the singer in the comment section. One wrote, “A line that is both true to your new era and your roots. Obsessed.” Another commented, “Mother literally ATE.” A third wrote, “Freedom looks good on you.” Last week, the singer took a trip down memory lane and revealed how she feels about her first hit single Tik Tok. In the caption, she wrote, “TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to. 15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time. That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.”

She added, “I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp). Yes it is permanent. I will re-record it when I have legal rights to! Now, my first baby stands for so much. (Agencies)

