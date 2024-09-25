UP Man Sentenced to Life for Raping Mother, Asked Her to Live as Wife

Sentinel Digital Desk
A court in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced a 36-year-old man named Aabid to life imprisonment for raping his widowed mother. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on him.
The incident took place on January 16 last year. Aabid and his 60-year-old mother had gone to a farm near their home to collect fodder for their animals. While his mother was busy, Aabid attacked her and raped her.
After raping his mother, Aabid told her that he wanted her to live like his wife. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about what happened.
Despite the threats, the brave mother shared the incident with her neighbors, who then informed her younger son. An FIR was filed on January 22, 2023, leading to Aabid's arrest.
Following a year-long trial, the court sentenced Aabid to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 51,000 fine on him.