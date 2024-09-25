MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s unexpected visit to Salman Khan’s home sparks curiosity

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray paid a visit to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s home in Bandra on Tuesday. A video showcased a large number of police officials placed outside Salman Khan’s home during Thackeray’s visit. The iconic political leader visited the Bollywood superstar to invite him for the trailer launch of the film “Ek Number,” which is under his wife Sharmila Thackeray’s production. The trailer will be launched at the Taj Land’s End on Wednesday, according to sources.

On the work front for Salman, the superstar is returning as a host for the 18th season of “Bigg Boss”, which he has called a homecoming. On September 22, the makers of the show unveiled a new promo showing Salman in a dapper avatar.

The promo packed a mysterious twist, and Salman vouched that Bigg Boss will have insight into the contestants’ futures, which will leave contestants racing against the clock.

He said that returning to ‘Bigg Boss’ for its 18th season feels like coming home to a grand legacy we’ve built together over the years.

“Each season, we rewrite the definition of entertainment, and this year is no exception. With the theme ‘Time ka Tandav’. Bigg Boss isn’t just keeping an eye on the present — he’s peeking into the future of the housemates.” He said that this time the housemates will have a race against the clock.

“With every decision rippling through the past, present, and future. Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walon ka kal, and trust me, you won’t want to miss a single moment.”

Comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui won the previous season of the reality show which aired on Colors TV and JioCinema. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ is set to premiere on October 6 on Colors. (IANS)

