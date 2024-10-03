Who Is Tushar Goel? Alleged Congressman & Kingpin of ₹5,000 Cr Delhi Drug Bust

Sentinel Digital Desk
On October 3, the BJP alleged that the main accused in the Rs 5,000 crore drug haul case, Tushar Goel, is a member of the Congress party. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called Goel, also known as Dikki Goel, the "kingpin" of the case.
The BJP shared an offer letter, allegedly appointing Tushar Goel as the RTI cell chief of the Indian Youth Congress. The letter mentioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, further fueling BJP’s claims.
In response, the Congress denied any links with Tushar Goel. The Youth Congress took to social media, accusing the BJP of misleading the public with false claims. They clarified that Goel was removed from the Youth Congress in October 2022.
The Youth Congress stated that Goel had been dismissed from the RTI cell in 2022 due to anti-party activities. After October 17, 2022, Goel had no official connection with the Congress or its Youth wing, they added.
Who Is Tushar Goel?
Tushar Goel, also known as Dikki Goel, claims to be the chairman of Delhi Pradesh Congress' RTI cell. A letter shared by the BJP supposedly confirms his appointment in 2022, and photos of Goel with Congress leaders were circulated.
The Delhi Police conducted a massive raid in South Delhi's Mahipalpur, recovering over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of marijuana, worth more than Rs 5,000 crore. This was the city's biggest drug bust to date.
Four people, including Tushar Goel, were arrested in the case. As the investigation continues, the BJP and Congress have clashed over Goel's political connections, with each party defending its stance.