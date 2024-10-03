Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri Controversy: Actress’ team issues official statement

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri found herself embroiled in controversy after she skipped an event in Jaipur. However, a statement issued on behalf of the actress suggested that she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances and that no additional payments were accepted.

It was reported that the actress was being called out by Women Entrepreneurs at FICCI FLO event, who have now asked for a boycott of her and her upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Adding to that, Triptii’s poster at the event was defaced and the poster of the film was also taken down.

An official statement issued by Triptii’s team on behalf of the actress has been issued and it read: “During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film.”

The statement further stated: “Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It’s important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities. - Spokesperson to Ms Triptii Dimri.”

According to media reports, the 30-year-old star was supposed to attend an event by FICCI FLO at Jaipur on Nari Shakti, however, she did not make it to the event. It was also reported that the actress had a deal for the event for Rs 5.5 lakh.

Talking about “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, which is slated to release on October 11, also stars Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh and Rakesh Bedi to name a few. (IANS)

