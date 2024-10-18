Who is Vikash Yadav, Ex-Raw Official Declared ‘wanted’ By The FBI

Sentinel Digital Desk
Vikas Yadav, a former Indian government official, has been charged by US authorities for his alleged role in a failed plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The plot was reportedly planned around the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US.
Charges Against Vikas Yadav
Yadav, who once worked for India’s foreign intelligence service (R&AW), faces charges of "murder-for-hire" and "money laundering" by the US Department of Justice. The FBI has placed Yadav on its list of wanted fugitives.
According to US authorities, Yadav was involved in a conspiracy to kill pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent advocate for Sikh separatism. The plot, however, was foiled before it could be carried out.
India’s Response
The Indian government has denied any involvement in the plot. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Vikas Yadav is no longer an employee of the Indian government and stated that India is not connected to this case.
The US has acknowledged India's cooperation in the investigation. New Delhi has set up an inquiry committee to probe the allegations following the US charges.
Despite being charged, Vikas Yadav "remains at large," according to the Department of Justice. He was initially referred to as “CC-1” (co-conspirator) in the first indictment before being officially named.