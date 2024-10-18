Former member of boyband One Direction, Liam Payne dead at 31

In a shocking turn of events, singer Liam Payne is dead. The former member of boyband One Direction died on Wednesday after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to police. He was 31.

Payne died after a fall from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina. As per multiple reports, police personnel arrived at the hotel at around 5:11 pm local time after a 911 call for an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” He was later identified as Payne. In a statement, Alberto Crescenti, the head of the Buenos Aires’ medical services system, told TN, via People, that Payne fell from the third floor into the hotel’s internal courtyard.

In a statement to TN, Crescenti said that Payne suffered severe injuries and that there “was no possibility of resuscitation.” Nothing has been confirmed yet. The police are currently investigating Payne’s death and will wait for the autopsy report.

However, police got the call from a hotel worker requesting help on an intoxicated guest, who was destroying the entire room, according to audio related to the case obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry.

“When he is conscious he is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone,” the worker said, adding that the guest’s life was at risk because their room had a balcony.

There is no confirmation on whether Payne’s death was accidental or he may have been intoxicated. The singer has been vocal about his struggles with alcohol abuse. Payne is survived by his son Bear (7) with his former partner British TV personality and singer Cheryl in 2017.

The British singer rose to fame after taking part in the X-Factor in 2010. However, he was a solo contestant, and was later paired up with other solo participants; Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. Together, the four British boys formed the famous rock band ‘One Direction.’

Even though the band didn’t win the show, they were among the favourites, which propelled the band and its singers to global fame and stardom. The group has released four successful studio albums with several hit tracks. ‘One Direction’ has been ranked one of history’s most prominent boy bands. The group disbanded in 2016 with each member pursuing a solo career.

Payne kick-started his solo career in 2017 with the track “Strip That Down”. In 2018, he went on to release his solo EP, First Time and his first and only studio album, LP1. (Agencies)

