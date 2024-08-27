Why the Unified Pension Scheme Could Be a Game-Changer for Government Employees

Key Features of the Unified Pension Scheme

- Assured Pension: Employees with at least 25 years of service will receive 50% of the average basic pay of the last 12 months before retirement.

- Family Pension: In the event of a retiree's death, the family is entitled to 60% of the pension.

- Minimum Pension: Guarantees a minimum of ₹10,000 per month for retirees with at least 10 years of service.

- Inflation Protection: Pensions will be adjusted based on inflation, ensuring that the value of the pension does not erode over time.