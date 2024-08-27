Taiwan Bars Chinese Rapper Wang Yitai from Entry Over Controversial Concert Promotion

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced that Chinese rapper Wang Yitai would be barred from entering Taiwan due to the use of the term “Taipei, China” in his concert’s promotions, Taiwan News reported.

Wang was slated to perform in Taipei on September 14, but issues arose when the event organizers began ticket sales before receiving the required government approvals.

Wang’s “Love Me Later” album tour was planned to take place at Legacy Max in Taipei’s Xinyi District. The tour, which began selling tickets on July 1 through the ticketing website KKTIX, saw general admission priced at NT$2,300 (US$72).

However, the promotional content for the event, which included references such as “Next Stop: China Taipei” and images with signs reading “Beijing South Station: Beijing - Taipei, China,” was deemed unacceptable by the Taiwanese authorities, reported Taiwan News.

The MAC’s decision was based on a government investigation revealing that the promotional materials did not align with Taiwan’s regulations concerning cross-strait interactions. Mercury Entertainment, the company organizing the concert, applied for Wang’s entry permit on July 10 but had already begun ticket sales nine days earlier. The MAC cited a violation of the “Regulations Governing the Approval of Entry of People of the Mainland Area into the Taiwan Area” as the reason for the concert’s cancellation and Wang’s denied entry, Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan has historically been cautious about how its sovereignty is represented in international contexts, and the MAC’s decision reflects this stance. While Taiwan welcomes cultural exchanges and collaboration with artists from mainland China, it insists that such interactions must respect Taiwan’s sovereignty and avoid any implication of its status as part of China. (ANI)

