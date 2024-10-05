Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Wife Grecia Munoz Hit the Streets as Delivery Agents

Sentinel Digital Desk
Deepinder Goyal, the CEO and co-founder of Zomato, took to the streets of Gurugram as a delivery agent alongside his wife, Grecia Munoz. Their pictures in Zomato uniforms have gone viral, highlighting a unique approach to business.
The couple shared their experience on Instagram, showcasing their journey on a bike while delivering food orders. This hands-on approach is part of a growing trend among CEOs to better understand their businesses by experiencing them firsthand.
The social media reaction was mixed. Many praised Deepinder and Grecia for their dedication, while others expressed hopes that he would gain insight into the challenges faced by delivery workers.
Deepinder Goyal founded Zomato in 2008 after leaving a job at an MNC. He recently joined the elite club of billionaires in India, with a net worth of $1.7 billion, thanks to a 4.2% stake in Zomato. The company's shares have soared over 300% in the past two years.
Deepinder Goyal’s experience as a delivery agent reflects a commitment to understanding the realities of his workforce. As he navigates both the streets and the corporate world, his efforts may lead to improvements for Zomato’s delivery team and enhance customer service.