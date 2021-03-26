Abdul Basit Laskar from Katlicherra: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Katlicherra

Early Life:

Abdul BasitLaskar is the son of Abdul MatinLaskar. He is 33 years old and is a resident of Vill. Joykrishnapur, P.O.-Rongpur South, P.S.-Lala, District-Hailakandi. He is married to Mehfin Ayesha Choudhury. He is a cultivator while his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from KatlicherraVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Abdul BasitLaskar passed his HS examination from Hailakandi Public H.S. School, Hailakandi, in the year 2007.

Career & Political Life:

Abdul BasitLaskar is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 7 Katlicherra Constituency, Assam at serial no. 598, in Part No. – 39. He has no criminal cases pending against him.