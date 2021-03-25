 Top
Abdul Kadir from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

By : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 6:43 AM GMT

Abdul Kadir Biography

Gender

Male

Party:

IND

Constituency:

Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Abdul Kadir is a resident of Pabijuri village, in Hajai district of Assam. He is the son of Arzad Ali. He is 47 years old.

Education:

He is Class IX (9) pass.

Career and Politics:

He is a businessman by profession.

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his movable assets are worth Rs 3 lakh.

Abdul Kadir Abdul Kadir biography Abdul Kadir political career 
