Abdul Malik Borbhuyan from Jamunamukh: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Abdul Malik Borbhuyan Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: IND Constituency: Jamunamukh

Early Life:

Abdul Malik Borbhuyan is a resident of Bhedauati Village, in Hojai district of Assam. He is the son of Late Irshad Ali Borbhuyan. Abdul is 52 years old.

Education:

He is Class IV (4) pass from Bhedauati L.P School in 1977.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 50,000 and his wife's total movable assets are worth Rs.65, 000. His total immovable assets are worth Rs 9 lakh.