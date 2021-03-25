Abdul Matib Laskar from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Abdul Matib Laskar
Party name: Independent
Constituency: Sonai
Early and Personal Life
Abdul Matib Laskar is the son of Late Rejak Ali Laskar. He is about 39 years of age and is a resident of Uttar Krishnapur in the Cachar district of Assam. He is married to Sultana Begum Laskar.
Educational Qualifications
He is a Class VIII (8) pass from Badripar T.A.C High School, Cachar in the year 1999.
Career and Politics
Abdul Matib Laskar would be contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election as an Independent candidate from the Sonai district.
He is also a businessman.
Assets
His moveable assets are worth Rs. 49,173.19.