Abdul Matib Laskar from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Abdul Matib Laskar



Party name: Independent

Constituency: Sonai

Early and Personal Life

Abdul Matib Laskar is the son of Late Rejak Ali Laskar. He is about 39 years of age and is a resident of Uttar Krishnapur in the Cachar district of Assam. He is married to Sultana Begum Laskar.

Educational Qualifications

He is a Class VIII (8) pass from Badripar T.A.C High School, Cachar in the year 1999.

Career and Politics

Abdul Matib Laskar would be contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election as an Independent candidate from the Sonai district.

He is also a businessman.

Assets

His moveable assets are worth Rs. 49,173.19.