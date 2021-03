Candidate Name: Abdus Sukkur Beig

Party: Independent

Constituency: Badarpur

Early Life:

Abdus Sukkur Beig is from Bundashil Village, Badarpur, from the district of Karimganj, Assam. He is 44 years old. His father's name is Abdul Latif Beig. He is married to Nazma Begum.

Education:

He is Class 9 pass.

Career and Politics:

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Abdus Sukkur Beig was defeated by Jamal Uddin Ahmed of INC (Congress). Abdus Sukkur Beig got 142 votes while Jamal won with 38266 votes.