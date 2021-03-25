Abul Hussain Barbhuiya from Hailakandi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Hailakandi

Early Life:

Abul Hussain Barbhuiya is the son of Lt. Lalu Mia Barbhuiya. He is 33 years old and is a resident of Borbond, Dist- Hailakandi, Assam. He is married to Sabina Begum Laskar. He was a cultivator while his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from Hailakandi Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Abul Hussain Barbhuiya passed his H.S. Examination from Assam State Open School under AHSEC in the year 2020.

Career & Political Life:

Abul Hussain Barbhuiya is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 6 Hailakandi Constituency, Assam at serial no. 371, in Part No. – 103. He has no criminal cases pending against him.