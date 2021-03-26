Achab Uddin Barbhuiya from Katlicherra: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Katlicherra

Early Life:

Achab Uddin Barbhuiya is the son of Late Abdul GaniBarbhuiya. He is 51 years old and is a resident of Vill. Dariaghat, P.O.- Dariaghat, P.S.- Ramnathpur, Dist.- Hailakandi. He is married to Sirajul Nessa Barbhuiya. He was a businessman while his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from KatlicherraVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:



Achab Uddin Barbhuiya passed 7th standard from Jamira High School.

Career & Political Life:

Achab Uddin Barbhuiya is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. – 7 Katlicherra Constituency, Assam at serial no.312, in Part No. –169. He has no criminal cases pending against him.