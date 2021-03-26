Aftab Uddin Barbhuiya from Katlicherra: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male IND (Independent) Katlicherra

Early Life:

Aftab Uddin Barbhuiya is the son of Sikandar Ali Barbhuiya. He is 48 years old and is a resident of Vill. Jamira Bagan Basti, P.O. – Jamira Bazar, P.S.- Ramnathpur, Dist. Hailakandi. He is married to Sakkinrun Nessa Barbhuiya. He is self-employed and his wife is a housewife. Presently, he is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2021 from KatlicherraVidhan Sabha Constituency.

Education:

Aftab Uddin Barbhuiya passed his HSLC examination from Katlicherra Chaimars Higher Secondary Schooll in 1992.

Career & Political Life:

Aftab Uddin Barbhuiya is an independent candidate. His name is enrolled in L.A. - 7 Katlicherra Constituency, Assam at serial no. 525, in Part No. – 136. He has no criminal cases pending against him