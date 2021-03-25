 Top
Ahad Uddin from North Karimganj: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Ahad Uddin from North Karimganj: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 1:36 PM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Rastriya Ulama Council (RUC)

North Karimganj

Early Life:

Ahad Uddin is the son of Late Royad Ali. He is 36 years old, a resident of Bonomali, Dist- Karimganj, Assam. He is married to Jahanara Begom and is blessed with one son and two daughters. He is freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021.

Education:

Class 8 (eight) passed from Uttar Karimganj

Career and Political Life:

He is freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election, 2021 from Rashtriya Ulama Council. Before that he was a self-employed businessman and there is no case of conviction or pending case against him.


