Ahad Uddin from North Karimganj: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Rastriya Ulama Council (RUC) North Karimganj

Early Life:

Ahad Uddin is the son of Late Royad Ali. He is 36 years old, a resident of Bonomali, Dist- Karimganj, Assam. He is married to Jahanara Begom and is blessed with one son and two daughters. He is freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021.





Education:

Class 8 (eight) passed from Uttar Karimganj





Career and Political Life:

He is freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election, 2021 from Rashtriya Ulama Council. Before that he was a self-employed businessman and there is no case of conviction or pending case against him.