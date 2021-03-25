Ahad Uddin from North Karimganj: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Rastriya Ulama Council (RUC)
|
North Karimganj
Early Life:
Ahad Uddin is the son of Late Royad Ali. He is 36 years old, a resident of Bonomali, Dist- Karimganj, Assam. He is married to Jahanara Begom and is blessed with one son and two daughters. He is freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election 2021.
Education:
Class 8 (eight) passed from Uttar Karimganj
Career and Political Life:
He is freshly elected candidate for the upcoming Assembly Election, 2021 from Rashtriya Ulama Council. Before that he was a self-employed businessman and there is no case of conviction or pending case against him.