Amlong Ingti from Bokajan: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Amlong Ingti from Bokajan: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 5:51 AM GMT


Candidate Gender:

Male

Party:

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)

Constituency:

Bokajan

Early Life:

Amlong Ingti is the son of Late. Dikoy Ingti. He is 46 years old and a resident of Santipur Ward No-2, Bokajan, Karbi Anglong district. He is married to Jasmine Beype.

Education:

Amlong Ingti passed his Higher Secondary (Class 12) in 1997 from Diphu Govt. College.

Career& Politics:


He and his wife are cultivators and agriculture is their main source of income. He is contesting Assam Assembly Elections for the first time. He will be contesting from the Howraghat constituency on a CPI-ML ticket.


Amlong Ingti Amlong Ingti biography Amlong Ingti political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
