Anamul Haque from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Anamul Haque



Party Name: Independent

Constituency: Sonai

Early and Personal Life

Anamul Haque is the son of Late Mudassir Ahmed Laskar. He is about 71 years of age. He is presently a resident of Dhonehari Pt.-II village in the Cachar district of Assam and is the permanent resident of Water Works Road, Silchar, Cachar district of Assam. He is married.

Educational Qualifications

He received a Bachelors of Engineering (Civil) from Assam Engineering College, Guwahati in the year 1974.

Career and Politics

He is a former member of the Indian National Congress. In the 2011 Assembly elections, Anamul Haque fighting on a Congress ticket defeated BJP's Audesh Kumar Singh where he won with 63,611 votes compared to Singh who just netted 21,583 votes. In 2016, he once again fought the Assembly elections to retain his Sonai on a Congress ticket but lost to BJP's Aminul Haque Laskar. He managed to bag 36,683 votes compared to Anamul's 44,236 votes.

He would be contesting the upcoming 2021 Assam Assembly elections from the Sonai constituency as an Independent candidate.

He was a Government Employee.