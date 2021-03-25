Anjan Kumar Chanda from Sonai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Anjan Kumar Chanda

Party: Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

Constituency: Sonai

Early Life:

Anjan Kumar Chanda is from Kabiura, Uttar Krishnapur, Silchar. He is 61 years old. His father's name is Late Pulin Bihari Chanda. He is married to Gauri Rani Chanda.

Education:

He is HSLC (Matric) pass from Dhirendranath Saha Vidyalaya, Malda, West Bengal in the year 1975.

Career and Politics:

In the 2006 Assembly elections, Anjan Kumar Chanda who contested as an Independent candidate was defeated by Kutub Ahmed Mazumder INC Congress). Anjan got 436 votes while Kutub won with 29134 votes.

Asset:

The total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 6,25,234. He has one pending case against him. He was booked for getting into an argument in the Court room where a case against him was being heard.