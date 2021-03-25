Anup Dutta from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Anup Dutta Biography
|
Candidate Gender:
|
Male
|
Party:
|
Independent
|
Constituency:
|
Silchar
Early Life:
Anup Dutta is the son of Anukul Dutta and he is 42 years old. He is a resident of Vivekananda Road, Silchar. He is married to Debashree Dutta who is a home-maker. They have 2 children Ayushi and Ayush.
Education:
He did his Masters of Commerce from Assam University, Silchar in 2002.
Career & Politics:
He is an authorized Income Tax Practitioner registered with the Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region, Shillong. He is also a private practitioner in National Securities depository Limited (NSDL), Silchar. He is contesting from Silchar as an Independent candidate.