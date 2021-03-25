 Top
Anup Dutta from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Anup Dutta from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 5:57 AM GMT


Anup Dutta Biography

Candidate Gender:

Male

Party:

Independent

Constituency:

Silchar


Early Life:


Anup Dutta is the son of Anukul Dutta and he is 42 years old. He is a resident of Vivekananda Road, Silchar. He is married to Debashree Dutta who is a home-maker. They have 2 children Ayushi and Ayush.

Education:


He did his Masters of Commerce from Assam University, Silchar in 2002.

Career & Politics:


He is an authorized Income Tax Practitioner registered with the Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region, Shillong. He is also a private practitioner in National Securities depository Limited (NSDL), Silchar. He is contesting from Silchar as an Independent candidate.


