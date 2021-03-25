Anup Dutta from Silchar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Anup Dutta Biography Candidate Gender: Male Party: Independent Constituency: Silchar





Early Life:

Anup Dutta is the son of Anukul Dutta and he is 42 years old. He is a resident of Vivekananda Road, Silchar. He is married to Debashree Dutta who is a home-maker. They have 2 children Ayushi and Ayush.

Education:

He did his Masters of Commerce from Assam University, Silchar in 2002.

Career & Politics:

He is an authorized Income Tax Practitioner registered with the Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region, Shillong. He is also a private practitioner in National Securities depository Limited (NSDL), Silchar. He is contesting from Silchar as an Independent candidate.